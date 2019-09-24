Bouteflika’s brother stands trial

BLIDA, Algeria: The brother of Algeria’s deposed president Abdelaziz Bouteflika went on trial Monday with two former intelligence chiefs and a political party head accused of plotting against the military, Algerian television reported.

Said Bouteflika, widely seen as the real power behind the presidency after his brother suffered a debilitating stroke in 2013, faces allegations of "undermining the authority of the army" and "conspiring" against the state.

Former defence minister Khaled Nezzar has alleged that as protests mounted against the veteran leader in April, Said Bouteflika had considered declaring a state of emergency and firing army chief General Ahmed Gaid Salah.

His detention in May along with General Mohamed Mediene, who headed the all-powerful secret service for 25 years, and fellow ex-spy chief General Athmane Tartag was part of a wave of arrests targeting the ousted president’s inner circle.