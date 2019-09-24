Qaimkhani remanded into NAB custody

KARACHI: Former Director General Parks at Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Liaquat Qaimkhani was on Monday remanded to National Accountability Bureau custody for 14 days.

The former DG Parks was presented before an accountability court in Islamabad in relation to the remand today. Qaimkhani had been arrested last week by a NAB team in Karachi.

NAB had earlier been granted permission to bring the arrested to Rawalpindi and on Saturday, a Rawalpindi accountability court granted a two-day transit remand to take him to Islamabad.

Qaimkhani is accused of illegally allotting land in Karachi’s Bagh Ibne Qasim to the Galaxy International. That land was then used to construct the Bahria Icon Tower. Bagh Ibne Qasim is a public park in Karachi’s Clifton.

According to the statement released by NAB after his arrest, Qaimkhani was involved in setting up 71 ghost parks in Karachi over a period of twenty years. He also registered fake companies for carrying out 'repairs and maintenance' in the ghost parks, revealed officials from NAB.

According to the details provided by NAB, the luxury items recovered from the residence of Qaimkhani during a raid last week were worth Rs10 billion, while jewelry items seized from the house were worth Rs150 million.