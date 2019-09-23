tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rawalpindi: The granddaughter of Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed died at Holy Family Hospital (HFH) after remaining hospitalised for medical treatment over a week.
The deceased was niece of MNA, Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Narcotics Control Sheikh Rashid Shafique and was the daughter of Sheikh Shakir Shafique.
