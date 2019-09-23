close
Mon Sep 23, 2019
September 23, 2019

Obituary

Islamabad

A
APP
September 23, 2019

Rawalpindi: The granddaughter of Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed died at Holy Family Hospital (HFH) after remaining hospitalised for medical treatment over a week.

The deceased was niece of MNA, Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Narcotics Control Sheikh Rashid Shafique and was the daughter of Sheikh Shakir Shafique.

