Hurdle to public service not to be tolerated: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the PTI government would not tolerate any hurdle to public service. The government has initiated indiscriminate action against the officials not serving the public, he stated. The CM said he had assumed the chief minister's office to fulfil the pledge of doing public service and the PTI government would ensure progress and prosperity of people of the province. In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said great emphasis was laid on self-projection in the past, whereas, the PTI government only wanted welfare of the masses. He said the government had launched the projects which would give direct benefit to the public. People were deprived of their basic necessities of life in the previous tenures and their deprivations increased manifold when funds allocated for the under-developed areas were spent on other projects, he added. The present government has imposed a ban on spending funds allocated for South Punjab on other projects, he added.