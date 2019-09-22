Commits suicide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A young man, who had recently returned from abroad, allegedly committed suicide inside a house in Hayatabad on Saturday evening.
A police official said that Salman, who was studying in United Kingdom and had returned recently, committed suicide with his pistol inside his house in Phase-IV Hayatabad. The young man was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition but he expired at the hospital.
