Chehlum

Chehlum of Akbar Khalil will be held at his residence near Masjid Darrussalam, Defence, across the road from Adil Hospital after Asr prayers today.

Akbar Khalil was a former FIA officer and brother of journalists Azam Khalil and Muazzam Khalil. Fida-ur-Rehman, the prayer leader of Bagh-i-Jinnah will recite verses from the Quran.