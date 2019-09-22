tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Chehlum of Akbar Khalil will be held at his residence near Masjid Darrussalam, Defence, across the road from Adil Hospital after Asr prayers today.
Akbar Khalil was a former FIA officer and brother of journalists Azam Khalil and Muazzam Khalil. Fida-ur-Rehman, the prayer leader of Bagh-i-Jinnah will recite verses from the Quran.
