Sun Sep 22, 2019
September 22, 2019

Chehlum

Lahore

 
September 22, 2019

Chehlum of Akbar Khalil will be held at his residence near Masjid Darrussalam, Defence, across the road from Adil Hospital after Asr prayers today.

Akbar Khalil was a former FIA officer and brother of journalists Azam Khalil and Muazzam Khalil. Fida-ur-Rehman, the prayer leader of Bagh-i-Jinnah will recite verses from the Quran.

