Education initiative

LAHORE : IDP, international education specialists, officially launched its new services to support Pakistani students achieve their global study goals.

According to a press release to celebrate the official launch of IDP in Pakistan, an event was held here on Saturday with the presence of Dr Geoffrey Shaw, Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Imad Chaoui, Regional Director IDP Middle East and representatives from top Pakistani schools and universities as well as IDP’s partners from the industry.

The new offices in Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi are home to highly-qualified and ethical education counsellors. The teams are specialists in helping students gain entry into their ideal university courses across Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom and the United States.

Imad Chaoui, Middle East Regional Director, IDP, said the company’s student services launch in Pakistan would help more people connect to global opportunities. “Studying overseas can provide a platform for professional and personal success,” Chaoui said. “We are delighted to extend our world-leading services for students in Pakistan to help them achieve their international education goals,” he said.