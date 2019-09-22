Narendra Modi’s drama in US to flop: Sarwar

LAHORE : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s drama to mislead the world in Houston, the US, will flop.

Hitler’s atrocities are found now in stories but Modi’s atrocities are being witnessed by the world today, said the Punjab governor, adding if the world stood silent on Kashmir issue, there would be no peace anywhere. Kashmir is not only an issue of Kashmiris or Pakistanis but it’s a world issue now. And the issue of Kashmir demands to be resolved today, not tomorrow according to the resolutions of UN, he said.

Kashmiri people are sacrificing their lives to save the jugular vein of Pakistan, said Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar while addressing the annual prize distribution of a school and talking to reporters.

Wife of Punjab Governor Begum Perveen Sarwar, PTI MPA Abdul Aleem Khan, Begum Kiran Abdul Aleem Khan, and others were also present.

The Punjab governor said 40,000 Kashmiris were arrested and 300 Kashmiri women raped and harassed during the curfew in Indian-Held Kashmir. The real face of India is exposed in front of the whole world. He said there would be protests everywhere during Narendra Modi’s visit to America because everyone was standing in support with Kashmiris. He said, “India must not take Pakistan’s desire for peace as Pakistan’s weakness, otherwise, we will reply in a more befitting way than the one given on February 27.”

Talking about Education Department, he said, “We have eradicated the nepotism and favouritism from the department because upholding merit is necessary in order to provide the younger generation with a strong and prosperous Pakistan. Provision of health and education facilities to the masses is the foremost task of the government, he added.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that serving humanity and providing quality education services to the nation had been his top priority. “We have to strengthen ourselves in the education sector and Inshallah ,under the vision of Imran Khan, we will take revolutionary steps in the education sector,” he said.