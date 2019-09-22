Cleric arrested for molestation

RAWALPINDI: Police Saturday morning arrested a cleric on charges of child abuse, according to a message shared on the official Twitter page of a law enforcement authority.

Superintendent Police Mazhar Iqbal said a 12-year-old boy was sexually abused by Maulvi Liaquat Hussain in a mosque located at Dhamial Camp where the victim used to receive religious education.

SP Iqbal added that preliminary investigation and medical examination of the victim had proved that the suspect had sexually abused the child. Iqbal shared the harrowing details in an emotional video posted on Twitter.

The police official said the cleric had gathered his sympathisers after being accused of child abuse, and even the parents of the victim refused to believe that the cleric could be involved in such activities.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer has directed SP Sadar Division to charge-sheet the suspect with solid evidence to ensure that he was convicted.

The incident comes just days after the brutal murder of three boys in Kasur district rocked the country.