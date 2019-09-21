Rallies held across KP to express solidarity with Kashmiris

PESHAWAR: Rallies and functions were organised throughout the province to express solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

In the provincial capital, the female staff and students of different universities arranged different functions to expressed solidarity with Kashmiris. At the University of Peshawar, the week-long activities of girl students culminated at an impressive concluding ceremony.And at the historic Islamia College University, the female staff and students of the university, as well as its constituent Islamia Collegiate School, organised a seminar and a walk. The walk was led by the principal of the Collegiate School, Zahra. In the UoP, around 1,000 girl students gathered at the convocation hall and participated in a host of activities to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir. UoP Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Asif Khan praised the enthusiasm and creativity of girl students for Kashmir cause.Principal University Model School Nazneen Shah praised the teaching faculty and students for the marvellous effort in representing the University of Peshawar on Kashmir cause. Later, a rally was taken out where girl students chanted slogans against India and in support of Kashmir.

NOWSHERA: The teachers and students of Nowshera Girls Degree College also took to the streets to express solidarity with their Kashmiris.

Speaking to the participants of the rally, the college principal Rozina Rahman, Additional Assistant Commissioner Hajira Sami, Dr Naseem Khattak, Miss Amina and others asked the UN and human rights organizations to take note of the Indian government’s atrocities against innocent Kashmiris. Anjuman Tajiran and Nowshera Police also organised a rally to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.

GHALLANAI: The teachers and students of Government Higher Secondary School for Girls organised a rally in Mohmand tribal district to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans against India, the participants on various roads.

The speakers condemned the Indian government for carrying out atrocities against the innocent Kashmiris.

HANGU: A rally and a seminar were organized in Orakzai to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.

Addressing on the occasion, Additional Assistant Commissioner Sahibzada Saleem and others criticised the Indian government for scrapping Article 370.

They demanded the UN to take steps against the Indian barbarism in occupied Kashmir. Similarly, rallies were also organized at Baber Mela, headquarters of the Orakzai tribal district.