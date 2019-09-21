PU faculty, students rally for Kashmir

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed has said the United Nations (UN) has played pathetic role in resolving the Kashmir issue due to which it is losing trust.

Addressing a rally taken out by female teachers, employees and students outside the VC office here Friday, he said it was the basic responsibility of United Nations to play active role in stopping violations of human rights anywhere in the world but it was not taking serious notice of Indian atrocities in Held Kashmir.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Resident Officer-I Jalil Tariq, Dr Anjum Nasim Sabri, Incharge Institute of Communication Studies Dr Noshina Salim, Dr Humaira Bano, Dr Uzma Abid, female teachers, students, employees and others participated in the rally.

Prof Niaz Ahmed said Prime Minister Imran Khan would strongly present stance of Kashmiris and the government at the United Nations. He said Pakistani nation stood with Pakistan Army, government and the people of Kashmir. He said the PU would continue struggle until the Kashmiris get their right of plebiscite. He said even Indian opposition and Indian Supreme Court were not supporting Indian government on Held Kashmir issue.

Pro-VC Dr Saleem Mazhar said the worst-ever curfew had been imposed in the Held Valley and the people had been compelled to bury their relatives inside their homes. He said people had been deprived of basic rights; they could not go to hospitals, could not purchase food and other essential items and could not go to their worship places. He said Kashmir issue was a matter of humanity.

PU Centre for South Asian Studies also organised a seminar on current situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Justice (r) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar was the keynote speaker. CSAS Director Prof Dr Umbreen Javed and students of MPhil and PhD participated in the seminar.

In his address, Justice (r) Khokhar emphasised on the role of students and academia in spreading awareness about the situation in Kashmir and its ramifications for peace and stability in South Asia in particular and for global peace in general.