MKRMS seminar: ‘Proper management of asthma, allergy and COPD may help reduce complications’

Rawalpindi: Proper management and handling of asthma, allergy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) may help reduce complications among patients and avoid deaths in a number of cases.

Asthma, allergy and COPD cannot be cured like diabetes and other ailments, though these can be controlled and the patients may live normal and healthy lives by adopting certain preventive measures and following proper medication. Experts expressed these views at a special health awareness seminar organised by Highnoon Laboratories Limited in collaboration with the Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (MKRMS) (Jang Group of Newspapers) at a local hotel, when it launched the first-ever respiratory helpline of Pakistan for patients of asthma, allergy and COPD titled 'Saans Zindagi Hai' (Breath is Life).

MKRMS Chairman Wasif Nagi initiated the proceedings of the seminar and introduced the guest speakers to the audience. Director of Foundation University Maj-Gen (r) Dr. Jawad Khalid Ansari, Professor of Medicine and Advisor Pulmonology and Critical Care Medicine at Bahria Hospital Maj-Gen (r) Dr. Aslam Khan, Medical and Chest Specialist Dr. Naghman Bashir and Head of ENT Department at Holy Family Hospital Professor Dr. Muhammad Ajmal were among the speakers at the ceremony.

Initiating the proceedings, Wasif Nagi said the seminar was the second of a series as the first seminar had been organized in Lahore and the third would be held in Karachi, the centre from where the helpline 'Saans Zindagi Hai' (111-111-465) is being operated. The purpose of the seminar is to create awareness among the public and doctors so that the diseases may be prevented as prevention is cost-effective and can save a huge amount, he said.

Maj-Gen (r) Dr. Jawad Khalid Ansari said symptoms of asthma could end and return and might not be persistent but if not handled properly, it could become persistent. He spoke in detail on diagnosis and management of asthma, particularly with a target of controlling symptoms and risk reduction with the help of various types of inhalers following certain treatment strategies.

Dr. Aslam Khan while speaking on COPD briefed the doctors on how to handle patients of the disease that claims three million lives annually around the globe and would be the third leading cause of death by 2030. He spoke in detail on symptoms, risk factors, diagnosis and co-morbidities of COPD. COPD patients should not be given additional unnecessary medicines and doctors must keep in mind that a right person needs right medicine, he said.

Dr. Naghman Bashir delivered a lecture on myths and challenges of inhalation devices and said the inhaler helps reduce the quantity of steroid the patient is given. In the form of a tablet, a patient cannot be given less than 30 milligram of steroid and in routine, a patient is given 60mg of steroid but by using an inhaler, the quantity of steroid may be reduced to one mg that has the same effect (equal to 60mg) as it directly targets lungs, he added.

He spoke in detail on use of Metered Dose Inhalers (MDI) and powder dose inhaler and said inhalers were the best treatment option for obstructive airway problems.

Dr. Ajmal delivered a lecture on allergic rhinitis. He said allergy could not be cured but it might be controlled by avoiding allergens and using medicines.

Director Commercial Highnoon Laboratories Limited Dr. Azfar Abbas Haidri spoke on the initiatives of his company including the launching of the respiratory helpline while the head of Strategic Business at Highnoon Laboratories Limited, Qaisar Rasheed Janjua, launched the helpline 'Saans Zindagi Hai'.