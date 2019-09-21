Trials to select Sindh athletes for National Games on Sep 25

KARACHI: Sindh Athletics Association (SAA) has announced that trials for the selection of Sindh squad for the 33rd National Games in Peshawar would be held on September 25 at PSB’s training centre in Karachi.

The secretary SAA Taj Muhammad Mehar said that the trials would be open and any athlete could participate in them. He further said that Sindh athletics squad for National Games would comprise 25 male and as many female athletes. There will be two officials for each gender.