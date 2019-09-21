Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Bowlers dominate as second round of three-day event begins

KARACHI: Bowlers dominated the first day of the second round three-day non-first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches on Friday as Southern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were dismissed by Balochistan and Sindh, respectively.

The only half-century of the day came from Salman Afridi, who batted at No3 for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against Sindh here at NBP Sports Complex before his side was all-out for 230 in 82.2 overs. Asif Afridi and Asad Afridi were the other notable performers with 38 and 37 runs, respectively.

For Sindh, Adeel Malik, Ashiq Ali and Hassan Khan took three wickets apiece. In reply, Sindh were 11 for the loss of two wickets at stumps in 6.4 overs.At Dring Stadium in Bahawalpur, Southern Punjab were dismissed for 218 in 78.2 overs by Balochistan with Akhar Shah and Jalat Khan taking three wickets each and Muhammad Junaid grabbing two.

Mohammad Mohsin scored 46. Naved Yasin (33) and Salman Ali Agha (31) were the other notable run-getters for Southern Punjab. At stumps, Balochistan were 18 for the loss of two wickets.

In the third match, Central Punjab put Northern into bat first at Mirpur Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. Faizan Riaz scored unbeaten 30. Hasan Raza was retired hurt on 22 as Northern scored 86 for the loss of two wickets in 34 overs at stumps.