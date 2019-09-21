All NIT branches go online

KARACHI: Pakistan’s first and largest Asset Management Company, National Investment Trust Ltd (NITL) has announced that all branches of NIT are now online, with the objective of expanding its outreach to the investors and providing convenience to their unit holders, a statement said on Friday.

NIT has 27 branches nationwide, of which 23 were already online. Now the remaining branches of Hyderabad, Sukkur, Quetta and Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) are also online, it added.

NIT Managing Director Adnan Afridi said, “We are committed to creating awareness about mutual funds and promoting the culture of savings and investments in Pakistan, while facilitating our customers in the best possible way.”