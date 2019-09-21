close
Sat Sep 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 21, 2019

All NIT branches go online

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 21, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s first and largest Asset Management Company, National Investment Trust Ltd (NITL) has announced that all branches of NIT are now online, with the objective of expanding its outreach to the investors and providing convenience to their unit holders, a statement said on Friday.

NIT has 27 branches nationwide, of which 23 were already online. Now the remaining branches of Hyderabad, Sukkur, Quetta and Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) are also online, it added.

NIT Managing Director Adnan Afridi said, “We are committed to creating awareness about mutual funds and promoting the culture of savings and investments in Pakistan, while facilitating our customers in the best possible way.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan