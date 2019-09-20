Rape, murder of three children: DPO restarts probe into incident

Ag APP

KASUR: The rape-murder case of three children in Chunian could not be solved Thursday as the new DPO Zahid Nawaz Marwat and the SP Investigations Abdul Qudoos Baig restarted investigations. According to police sources, Marwat has written a letter to the Punjab Forensic Lab for sending its team to Kasur for conducting DNA tests of arrested suspects. Police have also contacted Nadra for collecting data of suspicious persons.

Police have set up pickets at all entry and exit points of Chunian to arrest the culprits. Police have also got list of houses of Chunian and its suburbs from the census department.

Newly-appointed DPO Zahid Nawaz Marwat visited the crime scene and also met victims’ family members. He assured them of arresting the accused at the earliest and provision of justice to them.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan chief Sirajul Haq also visited Chunian and met with parents of Faizan. He expressed his heartfelt condolences with the victim’s family. The JI chief appealed to the government for arresting the culprits soon and giving them exemplary punishment.