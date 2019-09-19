Pakistan govt assures top-level security to Sri Lankan players

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan has assured head of state level security cover to the visiting Sri Lanka cricket team in a letter written to the Sri Lanka government.

The Sri Lankan cricketers are due to arrive in Pakistan on September 25 to play three One-Dayers and as many T20 matches.

“Sri Lanka government has been assured through a letter written by the Pakistan government that their cricket team would be extended head of state security cover during their stay in Pakistan,” ‘The News’ has learnt reliably.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani, who was in Islamabad on Tuesday, met Ministry of Interior officials along with visiting Cricket Australia Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kevin Roberts.

On the same day, the government has assured foolproof security to the Sri Lanka team.

Letter to the Sri Lanka government added that all arrangements have been made to extend top notched security cover to the team that is only extended to head of state. According to the PCB sources, Sri Lanka board has never raised any security fears after confirming their tour to Pakistan.

“The letter from the Pakistan government shows the support and backing for the tour. Indeed with the help of security agencies we have already planned head of state level security cover to the visiting team,” a PCB official said.

AFP adds from Colombo: Sri Lanka’s cricket board remains hopeful of going ahead with its tour of Pakistan but will await the final all-clear from the defence ministry, an official said Wednesday.

Sri Lanka Cricket Secretary Mohan de Silva said he was satisfied with the security arrangements of their hosts, but reports last week of a possible terror attack had been referred to the defence ministry for investigation.

The Sri Lanka team was the target of an attack during a Test match in Pakistan’s Lahore in March 2009. Six Sri Lankan players were injured when gunmen attacked their bus. Six Pakistan policemen and two civilians were killed.

Since the attack, a majority of international teams have refused to tour the South Asian country.

Sri Lanka played one T20 match against Pakistan at Lahore in October 2017.

De Silva told AFP: “Earlier last month I visited Pakistan along with our security consultant and we were satisfied with the arrangements.

“They have promised security reserved for a head of state.”

The six-match tour, due to start on September 27, was put on hold last week after Sri Lanka’s prime minister’s office warned the board that it had unspecified information about a possible attack against its players.

Sri Lanka Cricket did not call off the tour, but instead asked the government to reassess the security situation and make a final determination about the fate of the tournament.

Ten senior players have opted out of the tour citing security concerns.

Sri Lanka has already announced two squads for the three One-Day Internationals and the three T20 matches starting September 27.