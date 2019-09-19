Modern teaching

The habit of self-study which is crucial to the academic life of a student is fast eroding among the learners. Now and then, one hears both teachers and parents complaining that students do not give enough time to their studies. Resultantly, we have such a lot of university graduates who are devoid of real creative powers. In the same way, the dismal results of competitive exams held for various jobs also present a sorry state of affairs. Tens of thousands of candidates appear in the written examination but the passing percentage has been drastically very low. To reverse the deteriorating situation, we have to revisit our curriculum along with the examination system which only measures the memory skills of students.

In this regard, we will have to revisit our teaching techniques as well. Mostly teachers adopt the lecture method in class and a little space is given to the learners for their input. A shift from the teacher-centred approach to the learner-centered way of teaching is needed. It is high time we aligned our education system with modern-day teaching trends.

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha

Mianwali