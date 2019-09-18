Model Town Club triumphant

LAHORE: Model Town Club has entered the 2nd round of 17th M Siddique Memorial Cricket Tournament after crushing Cantt Gymkhana by 8 wickets at Model Town Ground.Scores: Cantt Gymkhabna 133 all out in 33.4 overs (Saad Jameel 28, Rizwan Faisal 23, M Ehsan 13, Mohtishim 12, Salma Ali 10, Usman Shahid 4/30, Rashid Hussain 3/22). Model Town Club 137/2 in 20.5 overs (Taimoor Sultan 46*, M Sohail 12, Hassan Rizwan 10, Asim Ali Nasir 46*.