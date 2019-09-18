Model Town Club triumphant

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Model Town Club has entered the 2nd round of 17th M Siddique Memorial Cricket Tournament after crushing Cantt Gymkhana by 8 wickets at Model Town Ground.Scores: Cantt Gymkhabna 133 all out in 33.4 overs (Saad Jameel 28, Rizwan Faisal 23, M Ehsan 13, Mohtishim 12, Salma Ali 10, Usman Shahid 4/30, Rashid Hussain 3/22). Model Town Club 137/2 in 20.5 overs (Taimoor Sultan 46*, M Sohail 12, Hassan Rizwan 10, Asim Ali Nasir 46*.
LAHORE: Model Town Club has entered the 2nd round of 17th M Siddique Memorial Cricket Tournament after crushing Cantt Gymkhana by 8 wickets at Model Town Ground.Scores: Cantt Gymkhabna 133 all out in 33.4 overs (Saad Jameel 28, Rizwan Faisal 23, M Ehsan 13, Mohtishim 12, Salma Ali 10, Usman Shahid 4/30, Rashid Hussain 3/22). Model Town Club 137/2 in 20.5 overs (Taimoor Sultan 46*, M Sohail 12, Hassan Rizwan 10, Asim Ali Nasir 46*.