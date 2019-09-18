PDWP approves 39 projects worth Rs21.35b

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Tuesday approved 39 projects with an estimated cost of Rs21.35 billion.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Planning and Development Department Secretary Atif Rehman, members of the PDWP, Special Secretary P&D for Merged Areas, departments concerned and districts level officers of merged areas attended the meeting, said a handout.

The forum considered 45 projects about different sectors including Relief and Rehabilitation, Local Government, Multi-sectoral Development, Finance, Roads & Bridges, Building, DWSS, Agriculture, Health, Sports & Tourism, Higher Education, Elementary & Secondary Education, Water and AIP sectors for the uplift of the province and merged areas.

The forum approved 39 projects with an estimated cost of Rs. 21356.738 million. Two projects were cleared by PDWP and recommended for approval of CDWP/ECNEC. Four projects were deferred due to inadequate designs and were returned to their respective departments for rectification.

The PDWP approved three projects of Relief & Rehabilitation and Sports Sectors worth Rs4428.450 million under the Tribal Decade Strategy.

The chair directed that as committed, the processing and approval of projects of Accelerated Implementation Programme has been given top priority.