Rumours of ‘deal’ come to an end

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a clear message of ''no deal'' with the corrupt which has disappointed the romour-mongers.

He said the premier had waged jihad against corruption and the corrupt system for years and he could not even think of entering into any deal with the corrupt. In fact, he said, Imran Khan had made the accountability process free from political interference.

While talking to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers at his office, the minister said that everyone was well aware of the corruption by Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

He asserted that looters could not escape accountability through agitation and lockdown and added that both Nawaz and Zardari would have to return the looted money. Mian Aslam Iqbal said the government was facing a difficult situation at the internal and external fronts because it had inherited a fragile economy.

However, national economy is being improved due to solid economic policies of the PTI government. The journey of development and prosperity is going on now in the right direction, he added.

Actor, wife summoned A family court on Tuesday summoned actor and singer Mohsin Abbas and his wife Fatima Sohail for September 23 on a suit filed by the latter for dissolution of the marriage. Family Court Judge Babar Nadeem conducted the proceedings.

Fatima Sohail, through her plea, submitted that Mohsin Abbas subjected her to torture and hurled threats at her. She submitted that she did not want to live with her husband and requested the court for issuing a decree for dissolution of her marriage.