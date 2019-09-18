Lamichhane extends Big Bash League association

MELBOURNE: Sandeep Lamichhane, Nepal’s teenaged leg-spinner, is set to play his second Big Bash League tournament, having signed a fresh deal with Melbourne Stars for the 2019-20 season.

“It was great fun and a great experience for me last year and I can’t wait to join the Stars again,” Lamichhane was quoted as saying by the Stars website.“I would love to see all the Stars fans and especially the Nepalese fans supporting us again this year.”

Lamichhane first signed up for the Stars ahead of the 2018-19 season, where he picked up 11 wickets at 17.72.He played eight games, leaving the tournament briefly to be a part of the Bangladesh Premier League, and Nepal’s T20I series against Sri Lanka, before returning for the final leg of the BBL.

The news comes as another boost for Nepal cricket, following the latest update regarding their progress towards ICC membership, with a CAN annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for September 27-28 to discuss their potential reinstatement.

Lamichhane made his international debut as a 17-year-old in May last year, as part of the ICC World XI that took on West Indies in a T20 International at Lord’s. With Nepal being awarded ODI status the same year, Lamichhane made his international debut for his country in August 2018.