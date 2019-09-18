KCCI, MCCI to work together

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and Makkah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) have agreed to work together and explore ways to develop trade and business ties between the two countries, a statement said on Tuesday.

This was decided during a meeting of KCCI President Junaid Esmail Makda and Makkah Chamber Chief Hisham bin Mohammed Kaaki, held at the MCCI office in Makkah, it added. The meeting was aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and to mull over areas of shared interests for the business communities of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Kaaki said that interaction between the Saudi and Pakistani business communities can be enhanced through various mutual activities, exhibitions and joint investments.