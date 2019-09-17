RPOs, DPOs directed to improve working

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Captain ® Arif Nawaz Khan chaired RPOs and DPOs video link conference at Central Police Office. Addressing the conference, he said it was the responsibility of RPOs and DPOs to improve the working of police stations; therefore, all field officers should pay surprise visits to police stations and assess the working of staff deputed in front desk, operations and investigation branches and also ensure the strict implementation of performance of duties in accordance with the devised SOPs by Central Police Office.

He said that the monitoring of CCTV cameras installed in lockups, front desk and inside rooms of SHOs should be ensured and if any incident of discourteous behaviour with public or taking of law into hands happened there should be no delay in taking action against the guilty officers. He said the officers who don’t award punishment to their subordinates in accordance with the discipline matrix they should also be ready for departmental action.

The IGP directed the DPOs that they should personally supervise the crackdown on top 20 listed criminals of their districts concerned and rest of the accused should be arrested and presented before the law.

He ordered preparation of list of those officers who were repeatedly posted at same police stations and directed to shift them from these police stations immediately. Moreover, he said that stern action should be taken against drug-pushers who are spoiling the future of young generations. He reiterated that information-based operation should be boosted up against drug-pushers especially at educational institutions and get such callous persons arrested and punished severely; boost up the crackdown on those persons who have illegal and non-licenced weapons. He said that the licence of weapons used in criminal activities should be cancelled and report be sent to Central Police Office.

All the RPOs, CPOs and DPOs from across the Punjab briefed IGP about overall crime situation and ongoing operations by Punjab police. The IG said that trust between police and public could be improved with better coordination of police with public, performing official duties effectively and improving public service delivery. He said there should be no slackness in taking departmental action against police officers who were found guilty of illegal detentions or any kind of irregularities and negligence in the reports of internal accountability bureau teams surprise visits to the police stations. He said that officers guilty of illegal detentions would not be tolerated because of these black sheep the whole force had to bear criticism. So all the police officers should take strict departmental action against the officers responsible for custodial deaths and they would have to be answerable.