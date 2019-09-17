David de Gea signs new deal at Man United

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: David de Gea has signed a new long-term contract with Manchester United, the Premier League club announced on Monday, ending months of speculation over his future. The 28-year-old, who had been linked with a return to Spain with Real Madrid for several seasons, has put pen to paper on a new four-year deal.
“David de Gea has signed a new long-term contract with Manchester United, keeping him at the club until at least June 2023,” United said on their official website. “There is an option to extend for a further year.”
Former manager Alex Ferguson brought De Gea to the club from Atletico Madrid in 2011 in an £18.9 million deal and he has since made 367 appearances for the club. “It has been a privilege to spend eight years at this great club and the opportunity to continue my career at Manchester United is a genuine honour,” said the goalkeeper.
