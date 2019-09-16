All Blacks scotch Sonny Bill injury rumours

TOKYO: New Zealand’s assistant coach on Sunday quashed rumours that star centre Sonny Bill Williams had suffered a World Cup-threatening injury, declaring him fit for selection for All Blacks’ crunch opener against South Africa.

Social media in New Zealand has been abuzz with reports that Williams was heading home, which would have been the second injury blow for the defending champions after losing flanker Luke Jacobson. But Ian Foster denied the reports. “Is he going home? No. Is he available for selection based on his progression last week, then I think the answer is yes. He’s trained really well,” he said.

Foster stressed that no one had been called up from New Zealand because “there are no people needed”. He insisted that nothing but victory was acceptable in New Zealand’s marquee Pool B match against the Springboks.

“It doesn’t mean you’ve finished if you don’t get the result, of course it doesn’t. It’s a tournament. But that’s not the way we’re thinking,” Foster told reporters. “We’re thinking this is an outstanding opportunity to go out there and test ourselves straightaway in this championship.”