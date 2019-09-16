close
Mon Sep 16, 2019
September 16, 2019

Bigger picture

Newspost

 
The likelihood of imposing Article 149 in Karachi to take administrative control of the city has created a rift between the provincial government of Sindh and the federal government. I am witness to the fact that Karachi is reeling from tons of garbage which amount to approx:1,600,000 tons. The authorities concerned are now making efforts to tackle the issue and to resolve it but removing such a huge waste requires some time.

As a sincere citizen, I suggest the federal government should keep its focus on bigger issues such as economic stability, growing population and above all rising unemployment. Let the provincial government solve this issue and if it fails to do so then the centre may intervene.

Farhan Abro

Shikarpur

