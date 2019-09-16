Three booked for injuring youth

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MUZAFFARGARH: Sadar police have registered a case against three persons, including a close relative of ex-MNA Jamshed Dasti, for injuring a citizen over a minor dispute at Pir Jahania Chowk. According to police, nephew of Jamshed Dasti with Sajid and Lala Maiken allegedly shot at and injured Farhan Shiekh. The injured was shifted to Nishtar Hospital for treatment.
