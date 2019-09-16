Three booked for injuring youth

MUZAFFARGARH: Sadar police have registered a case against three persons, including a close relative of ex-MNA Jamshed Dasti, for injuring a citizen over a minor dispute at Pir Jahania Chowk. According to police, nephew of Jamshed Dasti with Sajid and Lala Maiken allegedly shot at and injured Farhan Shiekh. The injured was shifted to Nishtar Hospital for treatment.