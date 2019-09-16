close
Mon Sep 16, 2019
INP
September 16, 2019

PIA plane escapes accident

National

I
INP
September 16, 2019

LAHORE: A PIA aircraft narrowly escaped an accident as its engine caught fire soon after taking off at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore here on Sunday. The pilot timely made emergency landing after which all 200 passengers were safely rescued. The plane was scheduled to fly Jeddah from Lahore. A PIA aircraft skidded off runway while landing at the Gilgit Airport.

