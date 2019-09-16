Abid’s career-best 249 puts Sindh in commanding position against Balochistan

KARACHI: A career-best 249 not out by opener Abid Ali put Sindh in commanding position against Balochistan on the second day of their four-day Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class) fixture here at the UBL Sports Complex on Sunday.

The 31-year-old hammered 26 fours in a 512-ball innings during a 712-minute stay at the crease that enabled the home side to declare their first innings at 473-5 after starting the day at 237-2. Sindh were 301-3 in 110 overs, which gave them three bonus points as per the newly-introduced playing conditions in the first-class cricket.Balochistan were nine without loss in response, at stumps.

For the second successive day, Abid dominated the proceedings with application of his techniques and temperament. Abid, who had been not out on 120, reached his double-century from 434 balls with 22 fours. He had taken 219 balls to reach his 100 the previous day.

After putting on 212 runs for the opening wicket with Khurram Manzoor on Saturday, Abid added 97 for an unbroken sixth-wicket partnership off 158 balls with Sarfraz Ahmed, who returned unbeaten on 44 from 78 balls with three fours.

Asad Shafiq, who had started the day with Abid but retired at the score of eight because of neck pain, returned to the crease at the score of 313 for four and was the fifth batsman to be dismissed at the score of 376 after scoring a 111-ball 37.Test leggie Yasir Shah did bulk of the bowling and finished with figures of 3-127.By picking up only five wickets, Balochistan got only one bonus point.

Meanwhile, Southern Punjab’s Sami Aslam scored an eye-catching double-century to help his team to 467 all-out in their first innings against Central Punjab at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The left-handed opener added 92 runs to his overnight score and remained not out on 243. Sami struck 30 exquisite fours and a six in his epic 601-minute innings during which he faced 401 balls.

Adnan Akmal, who had started the day with Sami with their team’s overnight score of 291-4, became Waqas Maqsood’s fourth victim early on the second day. But this had no bearing on Southern Punjab’s innings, thanks to a blistering 64 by Aamer Yamin.

The all-rounder struck 11 fours in his 67-ball knock, which boosted Southern Punjab’s run-rate and got them five bonus points for crossing the 400-run mark inside 110 overs as per the new playing conditions for the 2019-20 season. Aamer and Sami added 100 runs off as many balls for the sixth wicket before Bilal Asif accounted for the former’s wicket. The last four batsmen scored just five runs.

Waqas, who had taken three wickets on Saturday got 4-83. Hasan Ali, who picked up Southern Punjab’s last two wickets, finished with 3-100. Azhar Ali and Ahmed Shehzad added 30 runs after the play resumed to take their side to 47 without loss at stumps. Only 18 overs were sent down in Central Punjab’s innings as bad light interrupted the play for 85 minutes.

At Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Northern side gave a spirited reply to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s mammoth first-innings total. Riding on a brilliant 176 from captain Muhammad Rizwan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa declared their first innings on 526-9 in 136.4 overs. The home side had crossed the 400-run mark inside 110 overs, which bagged them five bonus points.

Northern, in reply, were 109-1 at stumps. Opener Haider Ali was at the crease on 56 not out and left-handed Umar Amin on 20. Haider hit seven fours and a six off 124 balls in 184 minutes. Afaq Raheem (25) was caught behind off left-arm paceman Junaid Khan.

Earlier, KP began Sunday’s proceedings at the overnight score of 343-4. Rizwan continued from where he had left on the first day, completing his ninth first-class century in the first hour. Rizwan played some attractive shots in the course of his 257-ball, 340-minute innings. He hit 22 fours and two sixes. Adil Amin was the first batsman out on the second day, but not before scoring his 13th half century at this level. He stayed at the wicket for 195 minutes and his 143-ball 73 included 11 boundaries. Together with Rizwan, the right-handed Adil added 156 for the fifth wicket stand. Junaid Khan contributed 28 and Irfan Khan 19. Leg-spinner Shadab Khan was the leading wicket-taker for Northern, with figures of 4-151 in 44 overs. Captain Imad Wasim, Sadaf Hussain, Musa Khan and Mohammad Nawaz took one wicket apiece.

Meanwhile, in the QT non-first class game at the KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi, Northern claimed a 36-run lead when after posting 282-8 in their first innings of the three-day outing on Saturday they dismissed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for 246. Mohammad Naeem Senior blasted 108 for KP.

Left-arm spinner Reza Hasan got 7-55. Northern were 17-2 at stumps in their second innings. At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, Central Punjab got 80 runs lead when, after being dismissed for 253, they bowled Southern Punjab out for 173. Naved Yasmin made 57. Ahmed Safi Abdullah got 7-77. Central Punjab were 25-2 in their second innings at close.

Here at NBP Sports Complex, Sindh got 52 runs lead when after dismissing Balochistan for 183 they posted 235 all out thanks to Saifullah Bangash’s fine unbeaten 72. Ramiz Aziz made 48. Spinner Jalat Khan claimed 3-52. Balochistan were 82-2 in their second innings at close.