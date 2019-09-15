Remand of Sana, others extended

LAHORE : An Anti-Narcotics Force court on Saturday extended 14-day judicial remand of PML-N leader and former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah and five others, all accused of trafficking 15 kilograms of heroin.

The official of Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) produced Rana Sana and five other accused including Sibtain Khan, Akram, Omer Farooq, Amir Rustum and Usman Ahmed before the court.

The counsel of the accused argued before the court that a federal minister had mentioned a video of the arrest of his client and it should be submitted in the court. However, the duty judge extended judicial remand of the accused by September 28. Rana Sana was arrested by the ANF and an FIR was registered against the accused under Section 9-C, 15 and 17 of Control of Narcotic Substances Act (CNSA) Sections 186, 189, 225 and 353 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The ANF in the FIR claimed that the agency had received a tip-off that the vehicle of Rana Sana was carrying a heavy quantity of drugs after which a raid was conducted.

The FIR further stated that when the ANF officials intercepted vehicle of Rana Sana, he and his guards indulged in a scuffle with ANF officials. However, the ANF also claimed in the FIR that when asked about the presence of drugs in the vehicle, Rana Sana himself pointed towards a blue suitcase placed behind the seat. The ANF also claimed in the FIR that Rana Sana had admitted the presence of heroin in the suitcase.

The drug enforcement agency seized 15 kilograms of heroin from the possession of the accused, the FIR read.

The ANF as per FIR also recovered some weapons from the possession of Rana Sana and others.