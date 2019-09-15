Where’s the change?

During its mega protest campaign against the previous government of the PML-N, the PTI had specifically focused on two basic points: eradication of corrupt practices, and recovery of looted money. Regrettably, the PTI government has totally failed on both the fronts. Corruption is still visible in government, semi-government and government-controlled organisations, the looted wealth still remains unrecovered from high-profile looters/plunderers.

In addition to the above, police excesses are still in place, street criminals/subversive elements are still free to deprive people of their valuables, and profiteers are still enjoying immunity to pocketing maximum profit. The ghastly Baldia Town factory fire case in which about 260 factory workers were burnt alive is still pending despite seven years having passed. Private hospital/clinics and educational institutes are still doing a roaring business and minting money day in and day out and nobody is there to check them whereas the performance of government run hospitals and dispensaries is very poor in all respects. May I ask the leadership of PTI: “where’s the change?”

Hasan Afzaal

Karachi