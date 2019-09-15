Not for the poor

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The news that the father and uncle of a dead boy were killed while shifting the body of a kid who died in a hospital is deeply disturbing. With every passing day we are dropping into a fathomless pit of poverty and chaos. How can we explain that Pakistan which is so rich a country that all big guns are using helicopters and aeroplanes for their personal and their family’s transport has no ambulance to shift a dead body?
I think this is the height of apathy. Why can’t we afford to buy a few hundred ambulances and give some money for fuel and drivers? Pakistan is no more a poor-friendly country.
Irfan U Khattak
Abbottabad
