Art exhibition

Islamabad: A group exhibition titled ‘Mera Shehar’ opened at COMSATS Art Gallery (CAG) at COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI).

The show was inaugurated by President of Architects Regional Council Asia (ARCASIA) Ar. Rita Soh and was attended by people from all walks of life. Speaking on the occasion President ARCASIA ‘Ar. Rita Soh’ appreciated the work done by all artists. He said it makes him ultimately happy to see artists emerging as strength in this field. He encouraged the artists on expressing their views through showcasing their art works and showing the audience their city through their eyes. He congratulated COMSATS University Islamabad Campus Art Gallery on bringing the exhibition together and said such platforms should be provided to artists all across Pakistan to express their thought and vision through art. The show displayed art works of faculty members from Architecture department namely Amna Hashmi, Dr. Shahida Mansoor, Dr. Tabasum Shaheen, Meezan Ali Mir, M. Waqas O. Khel and as well as independent artists: Ahmad Habib, Aimon (Saima Salahuddin, Dr. Suriyya Choudhary, Maryam Saif, Meharbano Khattak, Raheela Mushtaq, and Sohaina Elia. The art works includes mix media, graphic prints, miniature painting, photography, oil paintings, and manual graphics. Farrah Mahmood, Curator CAG explained the exhibition titled ‘Mera Shehar’ displays variety of art works.