Cop’s wife attempts suicide after shooting minor daughter dead

The wife of a policeman allegedly killed her minor daughter and then shot herself in the chest in an Orangi Town neighbourhood on Friday.

The incident took place near Bismillah Chowk in Haryana Colony, Sector 10, within the limits of the Mominabad police station. Responding to information, rescuers reached the property. The rescuers took three-year-old Alina and her mother, 40-year-old Sania, wife of Sheraz, to the Civil Hospital Karachi where the girl succumbed to her injuries.

Police said the woman first shot her daughter and later attempted to commit suicide by shooting herself in the chest.

Police have recorded the statement of Sheraz, who is a police constable and posted to the Mominabad police station. Police said Sheraz was at the police station when the incident took place.

The policeman in his initial statement told the investigators that his wife was mentally sick and had been under treatment at a psychiatric hospital for the last seven months. He added that his wife had also warned him that she would kill their lone daughter and herself as well. A case has been registered and the incident is being investigated from different angles.

Man found dead

A man of around 30 years of age was found dead near the Super Highway within the jurisdiction of the Site Superhighway Industrial Area police station. Acting on information, police and rescuers attended the crime scene and transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

According to SHO Chaudhry Aslam, the initial investigation suggests that the man was riding a rickshaw along with two men. He added that one of the two men sitting in a backseat shot and killed him and escaped from the scene.

Police said they did not find anything from his possession that could help investigators to identify him; however, his body was moved to a morgue for identification purposes. A case has been registered while further investigations are underway.

Rangers make arrests

The paramilitary force on Friday arrested five suspects during targeted operations in different parts of the city.

According to a spokesman for the Sindh Rangers, the soldiers conducted an intelligence-based raid in Gulshan-e-Maymar and arrested five suspects. They were later identified as Zahid Ali, Muhammad Imran Shaikh, Ghulam Haider alias Mandah, Shah Hussain alias Nana and Alla Daad.

The suspects were shifted to the headquarters for interrogation during which they said they were involved in drug peddling, a number of robbery cases and street crime. The soldiers also claimed to have recovered drugs and weapons and seized looted valuables from their possession.