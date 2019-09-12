Aimal says no decision yet on JUI-F sit-in

TAKHT BHAI: The Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan has said the core committee of the party would decide about whether or not to join the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-led sit-in in Islamabad next month.

“Our party has not taken any decision. The invisible force would try its best to fail the sit-in,” he told media persons at Lundkhwar after offering condolence over the death of ANP ex-Senator Engr Abbas Khan. The ANP leader said the failure of the Afghan Taliban talks was due to sidelining the Afghan government.

He said that the US and Pakistan should provide an opportunity to Afghan people to decide their destiny according to their interests.

“Let’s not forget the fact that a peaceful Afghanistan is a must for a peaceful Pakistan,” he maintained.

Condemning the curfew in the occupied Kashmir, he urged the world to take notice of the Indian brutalities in the held valley. Criticising the government, Aimal Wali Khan said that Pakhtuns did not vote for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf but the party was imposed on them.