close
Thu Sep 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
Pa
September 12, 2019

Badger cull expanded to tackle cattle TB

World

P
Pa
September 12, 2019

LONDON: Licences have been granted for badger culling in 11 new areas as part of efforts to control tuberculosis in cattle, the government has announced.Culls will go ahead in new areas in Avon, Cheshire, Cornwall, Staffordshire, Devon, Dorset, Herefordshire and Wiltshire, under licences published by government agency Natural England.The move, alongside the reauthorisation of licences in 29 existing areas, means the controversial cull of the wild animals will take place in 40 areas across in England.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World