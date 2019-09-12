Badger cull expanded to tackle cattle TB

LONDON: Licences have been granted for badger culling in 11 new areas as part of efforts to control tuberculosis in cattle, the government has announced.Culls will go ahead in new areas in Avon, Cheshire, Cornwall, Staffordshire, Devon, Dorset, Herefordshire and Wiltshire, under licences published by government agency Natural England.The move, alongside the reauthorisation of licences in 29 existing areas, means the controversial cull of the wild animals will take place in 40 areas across in England.