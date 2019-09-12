close
Thu Sep 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 12, 2019

Two women commit suicide

National

FAISALABAD: Two women committed suicide in separate incidents here on Wednesday. Samina of Mehmoodabad and Sadia of Chak 83/JB committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills over some domestic issues.

WOMAN, HER DAUGHTER KILLED IN ACCIDENT: A woman and her minor daughter were killed in a road accident near Rajana Bypass on Wednesday. Tahira Bibi and her minor daughter Saira Ashiq were on their way along with Ashiq Hussain on a motorcycle when their bike collided with a tractor-trolley. As a result, both women and her daughter were killed on the spot while two other children Humaira and Shehzad were seriously injured in the accident.

CLUBBED TO DEATH: A man was clubbed to death over a monetary dispute at Chak 210/RB on Wednesday. M Akram was allegedly clubbed to death by accused Farooq Ahmad and his accomplices when he demanded his money back from the accused.

