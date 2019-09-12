Two women commit suicide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Two women committed suicide in separate incidents here on Wednesday. Samina of Mehmoodabad and Sadia of Chak 83/JB committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills over some domestic issues.
WOMAN, HER DAUGHTER KILLED IN ACCIDENT: A woman and her minor daughter were killed in a road accident near Rajana Bypass on Wednesday. Tahira Bibi and her minor daughter Saira Ashiq were on their way along with Ashiq Hussain on a motorcycle when their bike collided with a tractor-trolley. As a result, both women and her daughter were killed on the spot while two other children Humaira and Shehzad were seriously injured in the accident.
CLUBBED TO DEATH: A man was clubbed to death over a monetary dispute at Chak 210/RB on Wednesday. M Akram was allegedly clubbed to death by accused Farooq Ahmad and his accomplices when he demanded his money back from the accused.
