Pakistan lone advocate of Kashmiris: AJK PM

ISLAMABAD, Sept 11: Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that Pakistan is the lone advocate of Kashmiris, saying people of Kashmir don’t see Pakistan and India alike.

He was speaking here at a news conference after a meeting of the Executive Committee of All Parties Conference. Raja Farooq Haider said, “India wants to resolve the issue through occupation, but Pakistan wants its settlement as per wishes of Kashmiris”.

The Prime Minister said people of Pakistan and Kashmiris, political parties and overseas community were one on the issue of Kashmir and wanted an immediate end to the Indian atrocities in the held valley.

He emphasised that the residents of Azad Jammu and Kashmir were anxious to help their brothers out in Occupied Kashmir. “The situation in Occupied Kashmir is very grim and serious. Under these circumstances, it is a good sign that all political leadership of AJK is sitting together,” he remarked.

The Prime Minister of AJK lauded the role of overseas Kashmiris and Pakistani community, who were actively raising voice for the oppressed people of Kashmir and exposing Indian brutalities in its humanitarian crisis.

He said that the Kashmir issue was being highlighted due to countless sacrifices of the oppressed Kashmiri people. Raja Farooq Haider added Occupied Kashmir was under military siege since August 05 when Narendra Modi-led extremist government in New Delhi announced repeal of special status of Occupied Kashmir. He noted since then, markets and other business establishments are closed while public transport is off the roads across the valley.

He said curfew clamped by Indian government on Indian Occupied Kashmir entered in 38th day Wednesday and Kashmiris had been restricted to their homes and they were not allowed to venture out. They were facing acute shortage of food, medicines and other essential commodities.

AJK Prime Minister saluted the valiant Kashmiri sons and daughters who stood like an iron wall against Indian oppression. He remarked they were determined not to bow down to Indian oppressive measures, indefinite curfew and other restrictions.

AJK Prime Minister made an appeal to the international community to break its silence on the situation in the occupied Kashmir and play an active role for realization of the right to self determination to the Kashmiris.

Replying to a question, he said Indian troops were targeting civilians at LoC and added Kashmiris on this side of LoC expressing solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris on other side of ceasefire line and wanted to cross control line.

“It is the reason that some people in Khui Ratta and Charhoi wanted to cross LoC even knowing that they will receive bullets of Indian troops. People sentiments could not be controlled at times,” he added.

Earlier, the Executive Committee of All Parties Conference expressed strong reservation over the situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir, where people were facing worst humanitarian crisis due to indefinite curfew. The executive committee of the APC reviewed the latest situation in the occupied Kashmir as well as Indian unprovoked firing on civilians at Line of Control (LoC).

Opposition leader Chaudhary Muhammad Yaseen, President Peoples’ Party Azad Kashmir Chaudhary Lateef Akbar, cabinet members Tariq Farooq, Mushtaq Minhas, Dr. Najeeb Naqi, Waqar Ahmed Noor, Chaudhary Muhammad Aziz, Members AJK Legislative Assembly Sardar Sagheer Chughtai, Abdul Rasheed Turabi, Sardar Hassan Ibrahim, Ameer Jamaat e Islami Azad Kashmir Dr. Khalid Mehmood, Convener Hurriyat Conference Syed Abdullah Gillani, Yaseen Malik, Raffique Dar, Former President Sardar Anwar Khan, Former Chief Justice Syed Manzoor Gillani and others were also present.