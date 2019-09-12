close
Thu Sep 12, 2019
September 12, 2019

Sindh forms body for public safety, police complaints

Karachi

September 12, 2019

The Sindh Home Department on Wednesday constituted the Provincial Public Safety & Police Complaints Commission Sindh as envisaged in the Sindh Repeal of Police Act 1861 & Revival of Police Order 2002 (Amendment) Act 2019.

The commission in question will be headed by the home minister. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah holds this portfolio in addition to being the province’s chief executive. The members of the commission are MPAs Sharjeel Inam Memon, Imdad Ali Pitafi, Shamim Mumtaz, Shahnaz Begum, Muhammad Ali Aziz, Hasnain Ali Aziz and Hasnain Ali Mirza. The other members of the public safety commission are Karamat Ali, Nazim Haji, Barrister Haya Eman Zahid, Rubina Brohi, Advocate Jhamat Mal and Qurban Ali Malano.

