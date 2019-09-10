close
Tue Sep 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2019

Dengue cases rise to 15 in Haripur

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2019

HARIPUR: Despite claims of timely fumigation and anti-vector spray, the patients of mosquito-borne dengue continued to rise in Haripur during the last two weeks.

Sources said that dengue positive cases have increased to 15 in the district. According to sources, there were only eight registered patients diagnosed with dengue till September 3.

They said all the patients were discharged after treatment and not a single death reported from Haripur. However, according to Dr Sher Bahadur, the in-charge dengue programme at the office of District Health Officer Haripur, his office had received the information of a total of 15 patients by Monday.

Out of these patients, seven were registered during the last four days and two of the newly registered patients were discharged as they fully recovered while five were still admitted at the dengue ward of DHQ Hospital.

