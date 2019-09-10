‘Youm-e-Ashur’ observed peacefully in capital

Islamabad : ‘Youm-e-Ashur’ was observed on Monday (9th Muharram-ul-Haram) in the federal capital with full religious zeal and dedication in a peaceful atmosphere, despite the severe threats from the banned militant, religious groups and unexpected attacks on Imambargahs and mourning processions in the country.

Strict security measures were adopted at the routes of mourning procession and around the Markazi Imambargah to counter threats of terrorism. The sensitive area was practically separated from other city by placing barricades around the routes.

The law enforcing agencies were extraordinary vigilant as the security agencies have warned the government and administration to be more careful to avoid any kind of terrorism.

Pillion riding, in specific areas in and around Sector G-6 and procession route was banned.

Four-ring security plan was adopted to counter untoward activities at every level. Overall 2,200 personnel of police, Rangers, Frontier Constabulary, Bomb Disposal Squad, traffic and Special Branch participated in the security operation.

Aerial surveillance was conducted by a team and helicopters flying over the Markazi Imambargah and routes of mourning procession. Drones were used to watch routes of the processions while surveillance of sensitive points as well as entire city was observed by Safe City cameras.

DIG (Operations) supervised the entire security operation. The DIG (Operations) watched and supervised the security gauge taken along with other police officers to provide foolproof protection to the mourners.

The law enforcing agencies took active part in providing peaceful atmosphere to the mourners while Sector G-6/2 was virtually sealed and cordoned off by armed personnel of law enforcing agencies to ensure security. The route of the processions was strongly secured and protected. The roads and streets, joining main route of mourning processions were barricaded by putting barbed wires.

Extremely stringent security measures were taken in and around the Markazi Imambargah, G-6/2 as well as on the set route of the mourning procession. The persons entering the security circles of Markazi Imambargah, were checked and body-searched at three different stages by the scouts of Imambargah and police.

The route of the mourning procession was completely protected and properly fenced. Special squad of bomb disposal unit was included in the security squadron wearing particular bombproof attires with modern equipment.

Top officers of district administration and police, including DIG (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed, Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqat, ADC(G) Mohammad Waseem, all ACs and SPs remained with the procession to supervise the security measures.

No untoward incident was reported during the Majalis and mourning processions.

Small processions started gathering in Markazi Imambargah in the morning from adjacent areas including Noorpur Shahan, Shahzad Town, Tarlai, Shah Allah Ditta and different areas of Rawalpindi too.

After reaching the mosque, a detailed sermon was delivered by the religious scholars in which rich tributes were paid to Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S).

They highlighted the significance of the day and shed light on the sacrifices rendered by Imam Hussain (A.S) and his followers to uphold the supremacy of Islam.

Later, a big procession was taken out from the Markazi Imambargah and mosque that passed through its traditional routes; Luqman Hakeem Road, Service Road, G-6, Lal Quarters, service road of 7th Avenue, Municipal Road, Melody and finally terminated at the Markazi Imambargah in the late evening.

Hundreds of participants observed ‘Zanjir Zani’ at Luqman Hakeem Road and Lal Quarters Chowk to mark the sacrifices of Shauhada-e-Karbala.

Thousands of people distributed food, milk, soft drinks and simple water to the participants of mourning procession.

It is pertinent to note here that people belonging to other schools of thought also participated in the processions to express complete solidarity.

Health department of Islamabad administration set up free medical camp as Imamia Students Organisation also took active part in providing free medical assistance wherever required.

Meanwhile, thousands of personnel of security agencies were deployed at the Imambargah and route of the procession to ensure security. Rangers as well as horse-riding personnel of Elite Force kept roaming around the sensitive areas and procession’s routes. While walkthrough gates in three levels were installed to check individuals entering the Imambargahs and participating in the procession.

It was observed that ban on pillion riding could not be enforced properly in the specific area of Islamabad.