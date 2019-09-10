Ashura being observed with reverence across country today

ISLAMABAD: The Youm-e-Ashure is being observed across the country with religious solemnity and reverence today (Tuesday) to pay homage to the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions to uphold the truth.

Alam, Zuljinnah and Taazia processions are being taken out in all the big and small towns across the country. A number of social and political organisations as well as individuals have established stalls and 'sabeels' of juices and water along the routes of the processions to facilitate the faithful in each and every nook and corner of the country. The scholars will highlight the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and various aspects of the Karbala tragedy. The even showcases unparalleled unity, cohesion and brotherhood evident ever since the first days of the Muharramul Haram. On the occasion elaborate security measures have been taken with the deployment of thousands of military, paramilitary and police personnel across the country. Police pickets are established at all entry and exit points of the processions while hospitals have also been put on alert to deal with any emergency.

In Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan all the roads leading to Imambargahs will be guarded through special security deployment and strict security is being ensured for the processions. The mobile phone services will remain suspended in the major cities as part of security arrangements for the Youm-e-Ashur. The services will be suspended in Karachi, Sukkur, Hyderabad Jacobabad, Kashmore, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Sialkot and Bhakkar, Quetta and other cities today (Tuesday) and restored late at night after the Muharram processions terminate. In view of Muharram processions traffic police have announced alternative routes and traffic arrangements. Major medical facilities have cancelled holidays of their staff members to meet any emergency on the occasion of Ashura.

Meanwhile, the devotees on Monday brought main processions from Imambargahs across the country to observe the 9th of Muharram with religious fervour and sanctity to pay tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in Karbala. Different Taazia (mourning processions) and Zuljinah processions were taken out in different cities of the country to commemorate the martyrs of Karbala. The Ulema and Zakireen shed light on the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his great companions.

In the federal capital the main procession of Taazia and Zuljinah was taken out from Markazi Imambargah G-6/2 and concluded at the same place after passing through the traditional routes. A large number of mourners participated in the procession. In order to maintain law and order situation, mobile network service was suspended. The Islamabad Administration had also imposed Section 144 to maintain peace and sectarian harmony. There was complete ban on gathering of five or four people except Majalis and processions, whereas pillion riding was also prohibited in the federal capital.

In Peshawar, the main procession of ‘Alam and Zuljinah’ of the 9th Muharram was taken out from Imambargah Hussainia Hall amid tight security arrangements by law enforcement agencies. The participants of the procession were reciting ‘Nauhas’ to pay glowing tributes to the matchless sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and the other martyrs of Karbala. The Azadars after parading through specified routes including Saddar Road, Kalabari, Fawara Chowk offered Zohar and Asr prayers near Fawara Chowk. Water tanks (Sabeel) were set up across the route of the procession. All the ‘Alem and Zuljinah’ processions concluded peacefully in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including the merged tribal districts

The mourning processions also concluded peacefully in the most sensitive districts of Peshawar, DI Khan and Hangu without any untoward incident being reported. Police, Quick Response Force, Elite Force and other law enforcement agencies were deployed along the procession routes to ward off any untoward incident. More than 12,000 policemen including lady constables were deployed in Peshawar for the security of ‘Alam and Zuljinnah’ processions. The provincial government had made foolproof security measures in the most sensitive districts of DI Khan, Hangu, Kohat, Mansehra, Kuram Agency’s city of Parachinar and Aurakzai tribal district for peaceful observance of Asura-e- Muharram.

In Sialkot a total of 334 Tazia, Alam and Zuljinnah processions were taken out on the 9th Muharram in the district, which passed through their traditional routes. The CCTV cameras were installed in and around the Imambargahs and on the routes of Muharram processions to ensure security. As many as 1,258 Majalis were held in different parts of Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils on Ashura. Around 77 Majalis-e-Aza were held besides 30 processions taken out in Bahawalpur. According to a report issued by the district police, a total of 70 Majalis were held on the 8th Muharam-ul-Haram and 31 processions were taken out. -- Agencies