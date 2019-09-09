ICAPP passes resolution on Kashmir

Islamabad : The International Conference on Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), meeting in Baku with 31 political parties from 19 countries, unanimously passed a resolution supporting settling Kashmir issue ‘peacefully, taking into full account relevant UN Security Council Resolutions and that human rights abuses & disregard for international law must be stopped immediately’, says a press release.

Senator Mushahid Hussain, who is Vice Chairman of the ICAPP, read out the ‘Baku Statement’ which included this reference to Kashmir and Nagorno-Karabakh.

In his speech, Mushahid Hussain referred to the ‘Asian Spirit of Resilience, Resistance to Repression & Rejuvenation’ adding that ‘Might is Right’ has failed and actually ‘Right is Might’.

He also said that the balance of economic and political power is shifting from the West to the East, and the 21st Century is the ‘Asian Century’.

During elections for ICAPP held at Baku, two Pakistanis were elected to top posts of ICAPP: Mustafa Hyder Sayed was elected Vice Chairman of the ICAPP Youth Wing, while Senator Nuzhat Sadiq was elected Vice Chairman of the ICAPP Women’s Wing.