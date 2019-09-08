close
Sun Sep 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2019

Martyrs paid tribute

Lahore

LAHORE : Lahore Arts Council celebrated Defence Day with zeal and fervour.

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali said, “The nation is proud of our martyrs who are the heroes for they scarified their lives for the country.” Ather Ali Khan along with Director Zulfiqar Ali and other senior officers visited the residence of Shaheed Captain Salman Sarwat and met his father to pay tribute to the bravery of the martyr. The Lahore Arts Council also organised a walk to express solidarity with the people of Khashmir fighting for their freedom from the Indian occupation.

