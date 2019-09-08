PSB issues funds: Pakistan all set to feature in Asian Men’s Volleyball

KARACHI: Overcoming financial hurdles up to certain extent with a substantial input from the federal government, Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) on Saturday confirmed that the national team will feature in the Asian Men’s Volleyball Championships scheduled to be hosted by Iran in Tehran from September 13 to 21.

“We are sending the team to Iran on September 11,” PVF chairman Chaudhry Mohammad Yaqoob told ‘The News’ on Saturday.

“The PSB has issued us a cheque of Rs3 million. It has not yet been cashed. Although the tour would cost us around Rs 5 million. The tickets are very expensive now. We also have to pay 60 dollars per night per member of the team besides depositing 900 dollars as entry fee. Similarly, we also have to provide kits and meet other requirements. And that is why the expenses swell a lot,” Yaqoob said.

Pakistan team will carry 13 players, Korean coach, two assistant coaches, manager, Iranian video analyst, referee and interpreter. The video analyst will join the team in Iran.

Yaqoob reiterated that the PVF was committed to field the team in the event as the boys had trained hard.

“It was not bearable to break their momentum,” Yaqoob said.

Pakistan team has been undergoing training at the Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Iran has also issued travel instructions for the competing nations. The teams have been advised not to carry any alcoholic drinks. “Female members of the delegation should cover their hair by scarf and it is also required to cover their body as well. (No T-shirt but long-sleeved shirts, no panties but long pants,” the advisory said.

“Please do carry cash as you cannot use credit cards in Iran due to sanctions. You should pay for everything in cash including extra persons, visa fee and the like,” the travel advisory said.

It is pertinent to mention here that some teams also have women officials like nutrition specialist.

As many as 16 nations are set to feature in the Asian Championships in Tehran. Pakistan have been clubbed in Group D with four-time champions South Korea, last edition’s No 4 side Indonesia and Kuwait which did not feature in the last edition held in Gresik, Indonesia, in 2017.

Iran, Australia, Qatar and Sri Lanka form Group A, Japan, Chinese Taipei, Thailand and Hong Kong are in Group B, while Kazakhstan, China, Oman and India have been bracketed in Group C.

Pakistan will begin their journey with the fixture against South Korea on September 13. This will be followed by their matches against Indonesia on September 14 and Kuwait on September 15.