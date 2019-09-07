Education institutions observe Defence Day

PESHAWAR: Events and rallies were held in educational institutions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in connection with the Defence Day and solidarity was expressed with the people Kashmir on Friday.

The administration of the University of Peshawar marked three thematic national days. As per federal government directives to visit martyrs’ homes, showing solidarity with Kashmiris and pledging to hold Defence Day, the university administration and teaching fraternity held four events. In the first event, Jinnah College for Women took out a rally to show their anger on Indian government of Narendra Modi for atrocities in Kashmir. They chanted slogans “Down with India and Modi” and “long live Kashmir struggle”. In a second event at Pakistan Studies Centre, Prof Fakhrul Islam condemned the Indian government designs and vowed to fight it out diplomatically.

In the third event, the university’s IER faculty and students led by Prof Dr Arshad Ali visited the house of Captain Roohullah (late) and met his father Dr Habibullah and brother Kashifullah to show solidarity with them. In the third event at Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies, Prof Hussain Shaheed Soherwardi lamented that the Foreign Office, embassies and Kashmir Parliamentary Committee failed to deliver the goods. He urged the present government to invest on European and Asia Pacific visits before embarking on UN annual session to win support on Kashmir issue.

Prof Dr Zalakat Khan said that in order to promote Kashmir narrative, one must give currency to words like referendum and elections, instead of plebiscite. He called upon the federal and provincial governments to announce Kashmir Chair for University of Peshawar. The staff and students of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University also stage rally in connection with Defence Day and to show solidarity with Kashmiris. They were carrying banners and placards to express solidarity with Kashmiris. Speaking on the occasion, the students condemned Indian atrocities in held Kashmir.