LAHORE: Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat and Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar visited Yadgar-e-Shuhda in Cantonment area on the occasion of Defence Day of Pakistan. They laid flowers on Yadgar-e-Shuhda and offered Fateha. Yousaf Naseem Khokhar said that those who sacrificed their lives for motherland created a history of valour and bravery.
