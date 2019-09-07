Defence Day of Pakistan

LAHORE: Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat and Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar visited Yadgar-e-Shuhda in Cantonment area on the occasion of Defence Day of Pakistan. They laid flowers on Yadgar-e-Shuhda and offered Fateha. Yousaf Naseem Khokhar said that those who sacrificed their lives for motherland created a history of valour and bravery.