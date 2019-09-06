Officials review security arrangements

MARDAN: One person died and three others sustained burn injuries when fire broke out in a room of Pakhtunkhwa House (Circuit House) here on Thursday, officials said.

Rescue 1122 spokesman in a statement said information was received to the control room at 11:21am that a fire broke out in a room at Pakhtunkhwa House. He added that the rescue team rushed there and started extinguishing the fire.

He added that the team doused the flames and also recovered the charred body of one Ebadullah. They also rescued three injured people identified as Usman, Salman and Junaid and shifted them to hospital. The wounded were stated to be in stable condition. The fire also badly damaged the valuables worth millions of rupees.