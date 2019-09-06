Afghanistan thrash Pakistan in ACC U19 Asia Cup

KARACHI: Afghanistan Under-19 cricket team recorded an 85-run win over Pakistan in their opening Group A match of the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2019 at the P Sara Stadium in Colombo on Thursday.

Chasing 164 in a rain-curtailed 46-over match, Pakistan Under-19s were bowled out for only 78 runs in 19.4 overs.

Pakistan got off to a poor start with the bat, losing their first five wickets for 48 runs inside 11 overs. They were eventually bowled out with 158 balls to spare. Captain Rohail Nazir scored 16 runs and Mohammad Irfan Khan made 19 runs. Shafiqullah Ghafari took three wickets for Afghanistan Under-19s.

Earlier, Afghanistan were restricted to 162 for nine in 46 overs after Pakistan won the toss and opted to field. The start was delayed due to rain and a wet outfield.

Spinners Aamir Ali and Fahad Munir were the star performers with the ball for Pakistan. The duo equally shared six wickets, with Aamir taking three for 34 in 10 overs and Fahad claiming three for 23 runs in his nine-over spell.

Pacer Abbas Afridi took two wickets for 26 runs while fellow new-ball bowler Naseem Shah produced an impressive nine-over spell in which he conceded a mere 13 runs, taking one wicket in the process.

Sediqullah Atal (29 off 42 balls, three fours and one six) and Rahmanullah (27 off 66 balls, two fours) were the major contributors as Pakistan’s bowlers maintained control over the proceedings after a 47-run opening stand between captain Farhan Zakhil (19) and Sediqullah.